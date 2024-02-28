Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,850,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 429.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,567 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

