Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $138.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,111 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

