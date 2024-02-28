Zacks Research Weighs in on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

