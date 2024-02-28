Zacks Research Weighs in on PNM Resources, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PNM Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for PNM Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PNM Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PNM Resources by 59.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PNM Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 150.49%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

