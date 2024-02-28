Zacks Research Weighs in on Roper Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $547.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.47. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

