Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,572 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after buying an additional 4,760,000 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

