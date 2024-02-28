Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,681 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $73,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 215,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,481,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.