Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.74.

ZS opened at $242.49 on Monday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.13 and its 200 day moving average is $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total value of $735,779.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $127,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $168,365,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

