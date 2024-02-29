10,457 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $239,184,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,084 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 206.7% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,285 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

