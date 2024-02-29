1,210 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $551.82 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.00 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $249.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.