1,497 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $199.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.49. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

