15,949 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after buying an additional 1,566,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 54,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,372. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

