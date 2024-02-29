16,000 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,935. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.