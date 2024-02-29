290 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

ESE stock opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average is $104.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.