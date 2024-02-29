30,000 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $6,069,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $6,640,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $36,535,000.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ravi Gupta purchased 135,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,704.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,147,931 shares in the company, valued at $64,287,574.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Maplebear Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Maplebear stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.84. 1,019,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,225. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.53.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Further Reading

