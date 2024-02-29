4,460 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.2 %

OMC opened at $88.10 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

