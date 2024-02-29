453 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,576,000 after buying an additional 445,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total value of $158,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,773 shares of company stock worth $4,802,863. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.64 and a 200 day moving average of $154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

