4,689 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.