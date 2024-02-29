4,802 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.80. 207,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,108. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

