553 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Markel Group by 106.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 347.8% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter worth $1,207,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MKL traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,481.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,438.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,445.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

