578 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,629,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allegion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after buying an additional 176,973 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after buying an additional 119,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after buying an additional 467,772 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

