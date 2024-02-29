600 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $938.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $826.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.18. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $959.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.