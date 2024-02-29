78,148 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE M traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 718,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 178.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

