Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
