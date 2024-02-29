ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $561,178.46

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 29th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $561,178.46 and $3.45 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00015075 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00015925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,704.59 or 0.99779688 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001145 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00181278 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008072 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000562 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

