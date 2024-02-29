ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.