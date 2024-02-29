ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,110,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,765,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 932,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 927,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 861,409 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

