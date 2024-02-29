ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 296,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,274. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

