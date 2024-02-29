ACM Research Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,175 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 109% compared to the average daily volume of 2,002 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after buying an additional 399,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,857,000 after purchasing an additional 201,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.47. 1,213,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.26. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ACM Research from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.28.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

