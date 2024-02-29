Acme United (ACU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 1st.

Acme United Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ACU opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Acme United has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Acme United

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $65,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,736.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Acme United in the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acme United in the third quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acme United by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

