ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Increased to $8.30 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 1.58. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

ADT Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,862 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,477 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.