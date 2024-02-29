ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Down to $6.31

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.13. ADTRAN shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 587,142 shares trading hands.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $16,118,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $12,352,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after buying an additional 951,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

