Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 712.0% in February

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 712.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advantest stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. Advantest has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $902.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Advantest will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

