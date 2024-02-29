agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Issues Earnings Results

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. agilon health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AGL opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.47. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in agilon health by 43.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

