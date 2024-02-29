agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $7.50

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. SVB Leerink cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

NYSE AGL traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 755,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,776. agilon health has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

