agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 8.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. 1,137,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,698,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in agilon health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

