AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan Acquires 1,914 Shares

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan acquired 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.33 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of A$15,934.05 ($10,414.41).

Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan bought 5,130 shares of AGL Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.15 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of A$46,939.50 ($30,679.41).

AGL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

AGL Energy Increases Dividend

About AGL Energy

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. AGL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.96%.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

