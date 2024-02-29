AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan Acquires 1,914 Shares

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan acquired 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.33 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of A$15,934.05 ($10,414.41).
Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan bought 5,130 shares of AGL Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.15 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of A$46,939.50 ($30,679.41).
AGL Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.
AGL Energy Increases Dividend
About AGL Energy
AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.
