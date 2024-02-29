Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 795.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,520 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $49,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.53. 354,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,020. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

