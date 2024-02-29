AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

Several research firms recently commented on BOS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

TSE:BOS opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The stock has a market cap of C$140.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.51.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

