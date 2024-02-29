AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Downgraded to Neutral at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

BOS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.88.

BOS opened at C$5.18 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.51. The firm has a market cap of C$140.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

