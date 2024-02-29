Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.