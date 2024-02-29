Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$14.14 and a 1 year high of C$16.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$577.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jens Grønning purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.07 per share, with a total value of C$30,140.00. Corporate insiders own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

About Algoma Central

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.