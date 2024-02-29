Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$14.14 and a 1 year high of C$16.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$577.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

In related news, Director Jens Grønning purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.07 per share, with a total value of C$30,140.00. Corporate insiders own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

