Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $167.32 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $167.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00068621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,052,757,890 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.