Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $310.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.27.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Align Technology stock opened at $302.39 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,793,000 after purchasing an additional 103,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.