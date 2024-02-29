Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Up 8.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.75. 70,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 683,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

