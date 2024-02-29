Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 441,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

