Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Featured Stories

