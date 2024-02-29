Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded up $4.97 on Thursday, reaching $367.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,197. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.72 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

