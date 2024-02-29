Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alphatec Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $625,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $625,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,843 shares of company stock worth $1,197,749 over the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth $49,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 59.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 105.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.