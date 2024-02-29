Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.
About Amer Sports
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
